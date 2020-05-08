Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 12,063.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,479 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,357 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $22,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the first quarter worth $33,000. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.48.

In related news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock traded up $4.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $181.12. 3,039,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,373,049. The stock has a market cap of $134.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.98 and its 200 day moving average is $194.00. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 73.42% and a net margin of 27.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

