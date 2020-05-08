McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,233 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.13% of McKesson worth $32,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,760,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,166,000 after purchasing an additional 114,261 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,103,000 after purchasing an additional 65,330 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,797,000 after purchasing an additional 487,887 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $272,827,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,664,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,206,000 after purchasing an additional 67,581 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCK traded up $2.72 on Thursday, hitting $134.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,421,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,181,073. The firm has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.52, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.82. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $112.60 and a 1 year high of $172.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $59.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 36.40%. McKesson’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 14.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.09%.

MCK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim raised shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded McKesson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $173.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.64.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.09, for a total transaction of $678,719.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,715,880.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total transaction of $506,940.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,136.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,188 shares of company stock worth $1,734,165. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

