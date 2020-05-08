McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 1,636.1% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in Intel by 6,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. 66.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of INTC opened at $59.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $250.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.35. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura Securities boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $52.50 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.97.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $577,477.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,511.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $573,283.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 425,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,420,641.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,470 shares of company stock worth $7,005,231 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.