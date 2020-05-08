Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.09), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Mdu Resources Group had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1,000.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Mdu Resources Group’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of MDU traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,490,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,705. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.59 and a 200 day moving average of $27.29. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. Mdu Resources Group has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $32.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDU. ValuEngine upgraded Mdu Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mdu Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

About Mdu Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

