Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) and 360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN) Head to Head Review

360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN) and Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for 360 Finance and Medallion Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 360 Finance 0 0 3 0 3.00 Medallion Financial 0 2 2 0 2.50

360 Finance currently has a consensus price target of $23.47, suggesting a potential upside of 182.73%. Medallion Financial has a consensus price target of $7.81, suggesting a potential upside of 273.80%. Given Medallion Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Medallion Financial is more favorable than 360 Finance.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.4% of 360 Finance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.2% of Medallion Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Medallion Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

360 Finance has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medallion Financial has a beta of 2.55, meaning that its stock price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 360 Finance and Medallion Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 360 Finance $1.32 billion 0.90 $359.33 million $2.39 3.47 Medallion Financial $152.95 million 0.34 -$1.76 million $0.06 34.83

360 Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Medallion Financial. 360 Finance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Medallion Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares 360 Finance and Medallion Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 360 Finance 27.20% 40.02% 15.52% Medallion Financial -9.27% -4.41% -0.89%

Summary

360 Finance beats Medallion Financial on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 360 Finance

360 Finance, Inc. operates a digital consumer finance platform in China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to prime and underserved borrowers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business. It also provides secured mezzanine loans to businesses in various industries; other secured commercial loans; and other debt, mezzanine, and equity investment capital to companies in various industries. In addition, the company raises deposits and conducts other banking activities. Medallion Financial Corp. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

