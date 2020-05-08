MedicCoin Price Reaches $0.0000 (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. One MedicCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptohub, BTC-Alpha and Graviex. During the last week, MedicCoin has traded down 32.3% against the US dollar. MedicCoin has a total market capitalization of $10,917.79 and $120.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004251 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000284 BTC.

MedicCoin Coin Profile

MedicCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin. The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com.

MedicCoin Coin Trading

MedicCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Sistemkoin, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub, Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MedicCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

