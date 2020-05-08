MEET.ONE Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $39,217.00 (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. One MEET.ONE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including BigONE, Gate.io and DragonEX. MEET.ONE has a total market capitalization of $578,704.89 and $39,217.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MEET.ONE has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010157 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.29 or 0.02171609 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00176561 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00067286 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00039136 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000166 BTC.

MEET.ONE Token Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 tokens. MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE. The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne.

MEET.ONE Token Trading

MEET.ONE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, DragonEX and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MEET.ONE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MEET.ONE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

