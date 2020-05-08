Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Trading 15.5% Higher Over Last Week

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 8th. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market capitalization of $326,850.72 and $674.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0109 or 0.00000110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, Upbit and CoinExchange. Over the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded up 15.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.31 or 0.00796193 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00036176 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00274433 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001700 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000787 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

Memetic / PepeCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

