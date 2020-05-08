Merculet (MVP) Market Cap Hits $1.04 Million

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded 13% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. In the last seven days, Merculet has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. One Merculet token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, OKEx, Hotbit and Bilaxy. Merculet has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $14,864.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010078 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $213.90 or 0.02146934 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00173363 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00066926 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00038245 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Merculet Token Profile

Merculet’s genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,075,695,955 tokens. Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet. The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io. The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Merculet

Merculet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, CoinMex, Kucoin, IDEX, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Merculet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Merculet using one of the exchanges listed above.

