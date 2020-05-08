Mercury 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $8,187.00 (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. In the last seven days, Mercury has traded up 33.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Mercury token can currently be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. Mercury has a total market cap of $677,462.28 and approximately $8,187.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mercury Profile

Mercury’s launch date was March 15th, 2017. Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official website is www.darcr.us. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mercury Token Trading

Mercury can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Tidex, Bittrex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

