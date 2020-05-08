Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of research firms have commented on EBSB. BidaskClub raised Meridian Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Meridian Bancorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Meridian Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meridian Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th.

Get Meridian Bancorp alerts:

EBSB traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.32. 5,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,884. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Meridian Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $20.86.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The business had revenue of $44.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.94 million. Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 23.49%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meridian Bancorp will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 268.6% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,409 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.