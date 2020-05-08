Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.70-0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $230-236 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $197.13 million.

Shares of Meridian Bioscience stock opened at $16.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.15. The company has a market cap of $627.24 million, a P/E ratio of 35.54 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Meridian Bioscience has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $16.42.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $47.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.71 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 13.02%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VIVO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Meridian Bioscience from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.88.

In related news, CEO John P. Kenny bought 30,000 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.78 per share, for a total transaction of $173,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 238,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,512.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Mcilwraith purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.33 per share, for a total transaction of $36,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,184.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 48,550 shares of company stock valued at $314,166. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

