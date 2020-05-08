Metlife (NYSE:MET) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Morgan Stanley

Metlife (NYSE:MET) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MET. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Metlife from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Metlife from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Metlife from $59.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Metlife from $57.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.44.

MET traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.44. The stock had a trading volume of 7,470,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,651,751. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.32. Metlife has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $53.28. The stock has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Metlife will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of Metlife stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $732,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,559,908. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Metlife by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Metlife by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Metlife by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Metlife by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 22,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Metlife by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

