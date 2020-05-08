Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 155.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $3,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,254,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

MTD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $786.00 to $755.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $586.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $800.00 to $725.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $775.00 to $690.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $709.00.

In other news, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,214 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.65, for a total transaction of $4,070,309.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,679,405.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 9,500 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.49, for a total transaction of $7,262,655.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,995 shares in the company, valued at $23,695,367.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,678 shares of company stock valued at $12,076,167 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

MTD opened at $732.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $689.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $735.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.47. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $579.40 and a 52 week high of $873.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.05.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.11. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 118.08%. The firm had revenue of $649.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.