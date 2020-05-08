Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Given New $740.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $725.00 to $740.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.33% from the company’s previous close.

MTD has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $720.00 to $680.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $586.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $790.00 to $725.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $775.00 to $690.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $710.67.

MTD opened at $742.46 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International has a fifty-two week low of $579.40 and a fifty-two week high of $873.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $689.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $735.21. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.05.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.11. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 118.08%. The company had revenue of $649.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will post 22.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.65, for a total value of $4,070,309.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,679,405.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.99, for a total value of $164,135.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,545,949.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,678 shares of company stock valued at $12,076,167 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 44 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 170.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

