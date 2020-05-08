Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Price Target Raised to $770.00

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $755.00 to $770.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $586.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered Mettler-Toledo International from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Barclays raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $720.00 to $680.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $775.00 to $690.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $790.00 to $725.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $712.33.

Shares of MTD stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $733.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,947. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.05. Mettler-Toledo International has a one year low of $579.40 and a one year high of $873.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $689.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $735.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $649.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.78 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 118.08% and a net margin of 18.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 214 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.99, for a total transaction of $164,135.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,545,949.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 9,500 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.49, for a total transaction of $7,262,655.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,695,367.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,678 shares of company stock worth $12,076,167 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 57.1% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 44 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 170.6% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 74.1% in the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 47 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

