Micro Focus International PLC – (NYSE:MFGP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Micro Focus International PLC – (NYSE:MFGP) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Micro Focus International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine cut Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Micro Focus International to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

MFGP stock opened at $5.86 on Friday. Micro Focus International has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $27.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 2,323.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. 16.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

