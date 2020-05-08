Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target Cut to $95.00 by Analysts at Cfra

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Cfra from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cfra’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.56% from the stock’s previous close.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet downgraded Microchip Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Shares of MCHP stock traded up $3.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.15. 2,478,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,644,765. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.98. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $112.47. The company has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $181,699.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $413,191.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Assetmark raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 317.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark now owns 217,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,374,000 after purchasing an additional 165,472 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 931,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,750,000 after purchasing an additional 7,696 shares during the period. Honeywell International Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Honeywell International Inc. now owns 918,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,733,000 after purchasing an additional 50,300 shares during the period. City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 43,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

