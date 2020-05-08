Microchip Technology’s (MCHP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $100.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MCHP. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $107.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $121.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.52.

MCHP opened at $85.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.98. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $112.47.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $181,699.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $413,191.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 512.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

