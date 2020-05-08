Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Hedeker Wealth LLC

Hedeker Wealth LLC cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,872 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 6,348 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 6.1% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,994,272 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,468,497,000 after purchasing an additional 600,041 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 33,220 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,323 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,012,814 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $790,859,000 after purchasing an additional 879,345 shares during the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Microsoft from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.19.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT stock opened at $183.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.85. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $1,392.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

