Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Price Target Raised to $64.00 at Citigroup

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MIDD. Zacks Investment Research cut Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Middleby from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Middleby presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

Get Middleby alerts:

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $62.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.16 and a 200-day moving average of $97.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Middleby has a 1-year low of $41.73 and a 1-year high of $142.98.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $677.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.37 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 11.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Middleby will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nassem Ziyad purchased 1,000 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.30 per share, for a total transaction of $73,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,161 shares in the company, valued at $524,901.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy John Fitzgerald purchased 6,250 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.33 per share, with a total value of $464,562.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,976 shares in the company, valued at $19,026,696.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 9,365 shares of company stock worth $735,029. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Middleby by 152.2% in the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,005,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $522,678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020,865 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Middleby by 4,935.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,631,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,657 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Middleby by 79.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,797,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $512,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,133 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Middleby during the fourth quarter worth about $121,121,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP raised its position in shares of Middleby by 712.8% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,274,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.