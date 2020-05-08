Miller Industries, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:MLR)

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the auto parts company on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th.

Shares of NYSE:MLR traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.39. 3,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,035. Miller Industries has a fifty-two week low of $25.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.94. The firm has a market cap of $324.03 million, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $203.14 million during the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 14.39%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Miller Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

About Miller Industries

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. It offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

