Minereum Price Tops $0.10 on Major Exchanges (MNE)

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 8th. In the last seven days, Minereum has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. One Minereum token can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00001040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin and Cryptopia. Minereum has a market cap of $917,332.76 and $814.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010078 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.90 or 0.02146934 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00173363 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00066926 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00038245 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Minereum Profile

Minereum was first traded on April 14th, 2017. Minereum’s total supply is 8,856,086 tokens. Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Minereum

Minereum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

