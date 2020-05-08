Mizuho Reiterates Buy Rating for Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Mizuho in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 67.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ASMB. BidaskClub downgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.25.

Shares of ASMB opened at $17.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 11.57 and a current ratio of 11.57. The company has a market capitalization of $572.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.26. Assembly Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $25.07.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.22. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 49.14% and a negative net margin of 611.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Assembly Biosciences will post -4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Richard James Colonno sold 7,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $117,492.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,107.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,555,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,476,000 after purchasing an additional 82,558 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 503,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,843,000 after purchasing an additional 50,615 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Assembly Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $1,902,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Assembly Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $540,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 12,525 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

