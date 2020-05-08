MMOCoin Market Cap Tops $180,167.52 (MMO)

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 8th. One MMOCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. MMOCoin has a total market capitalization of $180,167.52 and approximately $3,382.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MMOCoin has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00045248 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000028 BTC.

MMOCoin Coin Profile

MMOCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 26th, 2018. MMOCoin’s total supply is 111,995,918 coins and its circulating supply is 62,673,102 coins. MMOCoin’s official website is mmocoin.pro. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MMOCoin

MMOCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MMOCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MMOCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MMOCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

