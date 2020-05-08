Molecular Partners (OTCMKTS:MLLCF) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Molecular Partners (OTCMKTS:MLLCF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Molecular Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of Molecular Partners stock opened at $22.50 on Friday.

About Molecular Partners

Molecular Partners AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various biopharmaceutical products. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin-based anti-angiogenic drug, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema diseases, as well as on a partnered pipeline that includes novel approaches to the treatment of severe ocular diseases.

