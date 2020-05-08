Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 32,970 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.20% of Monmouth R.E. Inv. worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 132,971,100.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,711 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 896.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 204,791 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,168,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,883,000 after purchasing an additional 200,434 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,571,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,361,000. Institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MNR opened at $12.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 8.86 and a quick ratio of 8.86. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $15.53.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.86). Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 38.88%. Sell-side analysts expect that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Monmouth R.E. Inv. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

In other Monmouth R.E. Inv. news, Director Samuel A. Landy sold 7,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $89,684.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 242,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,767,280.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Thomas Otto purchased 1,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.65 per share, with a total value of $26,235.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,531.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 7,051 shares of company stock valued at $83,140 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

