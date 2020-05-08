Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Bought by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 858.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,811 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $3,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 25,557,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,153,000 after acquiring an additional 684,281 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,856,000 after acquiring an additional 113,887 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,582,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457,315 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,452,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,338,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,436,000 after acquiring an additional 173,995 shares during the last quarter. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 75,180 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $5,041,570.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,507.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Benjamin Polk sold 13,002 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $840,579.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,747.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MNST. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.41.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $62.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.99. Monster Beverage Corp has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $70.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.75.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.97 million. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

