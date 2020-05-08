Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at UBS Group

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 21.06% from the stock’s previous close.

MNST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.18.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST traded up $3.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.87. 219,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,542,235. Monster Beverage has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $70.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Benjamin Polk sold 13,002 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $840,579.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,747.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 75,180 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $5,041,570.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,507.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 8.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 107,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,030,000 after buying an additional 8,328 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 21.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,565,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,055,000 after buying an additional 276,500 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,414,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 3.6% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 33.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 7,816 shares in the last quarter. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

