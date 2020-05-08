Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) PT Raised to $75.00 at Deutsche Bank

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.41.

MNST stock traded up $4.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.40. The stock had a trading volume of 123,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542,235. Monster Beverage has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $70.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.29 and a 200 day moving average of $61.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.97 million. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 26.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Benjamin Polk sold 13,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $840,579.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,747.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 75,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $5,041,570.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,598,507.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNST. Jennison Associates raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates now owns 3,662,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,901,000 after buying an additional 753,819 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management now owns 794,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,388,000 after buying an additional 412,601 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,021,000. Finally, Janus Capital Management increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Capital Management now owns 799,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,019,000 after purchasing an additional 149,830 shares in the last quarter. 65.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

