Morgan Stanley Boosts Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Price Target to $28.00

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colfax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Colfax from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Colfax from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Colfax from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Colfax from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colfax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.73.

CFX opened at $25.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Colfax has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $39.30. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.95 and its 200 day moving average is $31.19.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Colfax had a negative net margin of 14.45% and a positive return on equity of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $816.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Colfax’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Colfax will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Colfax by 457.6% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Colfax by 176.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Colfax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Colfax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

