Morgan Stanley Raises AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Price Target to $94.00

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $94.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.30% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.63.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $91.00 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen has a 52 week low of $72.06 and a 52 week high of $97.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.72 and its 200-day moving average is $87.46. The company has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.60.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $47.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 5,263 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $473,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,528,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 5,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $473,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,528,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,434 shares of company stock valued at $4,767,015. 28.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

