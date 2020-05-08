Morningstar Investment Services LLC Acquires 76,706 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 404,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,706 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $21,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,340.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 17,228 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 42,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Moller Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,306,000. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,428,000 after purchasing an additional 35,943 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTEB stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.68. 1,389,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,792,783. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.00 and a twelve month high of $55.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.38.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.