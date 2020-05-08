Morningstar Investment Services LLC Acquires 903,801 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 69.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,206,946 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 903,801 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for 1.4% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $78,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV increased its stake in Comcast by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 42,690 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Comcast by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 21,383 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in Comcast by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 1,123,053 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $50,503,000 after acquiring an additional 25,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,550 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after acquiring an additional 34,125 shares during the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,101,359.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.58. The stock had a trading volume of 17,310,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,012,055. The firm has a market cap of $164.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.23.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.19.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

