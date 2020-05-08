Morningstar Investment Services LLC Boosts Position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,789 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned 0.07% of Anthem worth $40,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anthem stock traded down $4.89 on Thursday, reaching $265.73. 1,003,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,129,993. Anthem Inc has a 1-year low of $171.03 and a 1-year high of $312.48. The company has a market cap of $69.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $239.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.03.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.54 by ($0.06). Anthem had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $29.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 22.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.55%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $310.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.85.

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,558,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,366,730. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 19,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.34, for a total value of $5,373,632.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,444,657.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

