Morningstar Investment Services LLC Buys 1,332 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,787 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $7,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the first quarter worth $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cigna alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on CI. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cigna from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $221.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.43.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded up $4.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $188.36. 71,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,832,127. Cigna Corp has a 1 year low of $118.50 and a 1 year high of $224.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.60. The firm has a market cap of $68.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.68.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.34. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $38.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 18.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

In related news, EVP Steven B. Miller sold 7,145 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total value of $1,515,811.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,071 shares in the company, valued at $6,803,862.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William L. Roper sold 2,819 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.07, for a total value of $541,445.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,594.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,891 shares of company stock valued at $24,964,905. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.