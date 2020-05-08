Morningstar Investment Services LLC Buys 259,950 Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,496,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 259,950 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned about 1.88% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $32,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 10,317 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,272,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,415,000 after acquiring an additional 429,779 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $871,000. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 143,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EWG traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.13. 4,444,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,019,327. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $29.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.85.

About iShares MSCI Germany ETF

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.