Morningstar Investment Services LLC Buys 282,599 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 44.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 913,499 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 282,599 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $46,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,760 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 939,397 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $49,769,000 after purchasing an additional 41,447 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 5,191 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.60. 7,154,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,561,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $60.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.12.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.57.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,514.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

