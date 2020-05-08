Morningstar Investment Services LLC Buys 91,046 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 498,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,046 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned 0.27% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $67,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. G&S Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10,000.0% during the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

NYSEARCA VO traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $149.74. 951,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,328,875. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.94. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $110.05 and a 52 week high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

