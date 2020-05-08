Morningstar Investment Services LLC Cuts Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC decreased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $18,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,281,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 45,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,055,000 after acquiring an additional 14,671 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 5,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total value of $42,355,347.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.35, for a total transaction of $25,045,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 143,745 shares of company stock valued at $73,059,504. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK traded up $13.99 on Thursday, reaching $497.39. 537,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 893,597. The firm has a market cap of $75.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $444.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $486.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $576.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $534.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $386.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $482.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.00.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

