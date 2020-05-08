Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $4.21 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 75,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 22.5% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 946.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 11,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 37.1% during the first quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 344,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,756,000 after acquiring an additional 93,237 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $4.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.24. The stock had a trading volume of 757,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,418. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.08 and its 200 day moving average is $150.05. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $95.51 and a 52 week high of $170.84.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.