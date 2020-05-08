Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $41.73 Million Holdings in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 40.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 825,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,753 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned about 0.07% of Unilever worth $41,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UL. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Unilever by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Unilever by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 21,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Unilever by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in Unilever by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 24,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Unilever by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UL shares. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Unilever from $11.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays raised shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Unilever from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of UL stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.55. 1,218,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,573,577. The company has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.59 and its 200 day moving average is $56.34. Unilever N.V. has a 1 year low of $44.06 and a 1 year high of $64.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 62.59%.

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

