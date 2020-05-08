Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $8.29 Million Stock Holdings in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,968 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Allergan were worth $8,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allergan by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,136,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,743,273,000 after acquiring an additional 328,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Allergan by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,814,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,205 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allergan by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,019,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,644 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allergan by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,751,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,495,000 after purchasing an additional 164,204 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Allergan in the fourth quarter worth $747,888,000. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cfra downgraded Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Allergan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.26.

Shares of NYSE AGN traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $192.45. The company had a trading volume of 380,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,206,483. The business’s 50-day moving average is $180.56 and its 200-day moving average is $186.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $63.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.20. Allergan plc has a 52 week low of $114.27 and a 52 week high of $202.21.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 32.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allergan plc will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

Allergan Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

