Morningstar Investment Services LLC Lowers Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC cut its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 848,017 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 113,741 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 1.4% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Lowe’s Companies worth $75,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 146.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on LOW shares. Loop Capital raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,356,747.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LOW traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $111.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,206,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,898,430. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $126.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.08 and its 200-day moving average is $109.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $83.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

