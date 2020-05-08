Morningstar Investment Services LLC Makes New $5.45 Million Investment in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 226,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,451,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Corteva by 335.6% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTVA stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,496,917. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion and a PE ratio of -22.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.82. Corteva has a 12 month low of $20.38 and a 12 month high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Corteva had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CTVA shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Corteva from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Corteva from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on Corteva from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corteva from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.95.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

