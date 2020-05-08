Morningstar Investment Services LLC Purchases 19,239 Shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 403,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,239 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned 0.25% of CarMax worth $22,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,504,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,534,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 56.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 985,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,024,000 after acquiring an additional 355,491 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,526,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,479,000 after acquiring an additional 256,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in CarMax by 735.1% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 263,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,088,000 after acquiring an additional 231,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMX traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $72.87. 1,474,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,977,094. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.53. CarMax, Inc has a 52-week low of $37.59 and a 52-week high of $103.18.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Shira Goodman bought 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.91 per share, with a total value of $99,060.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,716.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

KMX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on CarMax from $100.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on CarMax from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cfra dropped their target price on CarMax from $115.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CarMax from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.82.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

