Morningstar Investment Services LLC Purchases 5,340 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $29,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV stock traded up $3.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $288.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,778,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,199,540. The company has a 50 day moving average of $267.63 and a 200 day moving average of $304.60. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $340.63.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.