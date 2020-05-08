Morningstar Investment Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,777,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 469,640 shares during the period. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned about 3.99% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $66,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EWU. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 133.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000.

NYSEARCA EWU traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,981,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,686,310. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.18. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $34.31.

