Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 22,254 Shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,008,802 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 22,254 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned about 0.13% of eBay worth $31,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 5.0% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,038 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in eBay during the first quarter valued at $2,723,000. Saybrook Capital NC purchased a new stake in eBay during the first quarter valued at $1,622,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in eBay by 6.4% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in eBay by 0.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 201,845 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.37. The stock had a trading volume of 12,588,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,873,511. eBay Inc has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $42.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.42.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 63.44%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 17.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $149,661.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,111.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $2,413,427.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,651,618.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

