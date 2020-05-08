Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 91,793 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,259,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,793 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned about 0.83% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $185,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,253,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,947,242. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $82.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.01 and its 200-day moving average is $81.21.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

